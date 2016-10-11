Quantcast
Don't Miss

Justices reject tobacco firms’ appeal over payments to Md., Pa.

By: Associated Press October 11, 2016

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court won't hear appeals from tobacco companies that wanted to reduce payments owed to Maryland and Pennsylvania. After a federal arbitration panel in 2013 cut the annual payments by R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co., Philip Morris USA, and others, state courts ruled that was wrong. The justices are leaving those rulings in place. The ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo