Transamerica offers new benefits enrollment option for employers

Baltimore-based Transamerica Corp. has partnered with Maxwell Health, an HR and benefits technology platform, to expand employee benefit enrollment options for employers. Maxwell's platform is designed to simplify human resources for small- to mid-size employers, and includes benefits administration, onboarding and compliance tools, an online enrollment system and benefits marketplace, and a mobile app for employees. According to Transamerica, its partnership ...