When your office relocates

By the next time I blog, I will be coming to you from freshly-painted, newly-constructed, smells-like-new office space three floors below my current office.

I am sure that many more experienced attorneys have experienced one (if not multiple) office relocations. While I have relocated my personal belongings in the past when I transitioned between law firms, this is my first experience of an office-wide move.

For those who have never been through the process, here is a little taste of what office relocation entails:

Notifications

In recent weeks, I have kept a running list of all of the notifications that I will have to issue relating to the move. Among the people and institutions I will have to tell about my firm’s new address: clients; courts; Registers of Wills; state and federal bars; publications; professional organizations; the State Department of Assessments and Taxation (for resident agent work); and banks. And that’s just looking at my list next to my computer right now.

I have no doubt that, when I look through the pile of mail forwarded to me from my old office address, I will have many additions to this list.

Practice Disruption

To accommodate the Friday evening and Saturday morning move, our office is more or less powering down from noon on Thursday until Monday morning. Although many of us will be coming in on Sunday to try to make sure everything is up and running, inevitably the start of business Monday will not go smoothly as we work through hiccups in our IT infrastructure. Mail and FedEx packages will be delayed as they are routed from old address to new address.

Expense

The obvious expense of an office relocation are build-out expenses and moving expenses. In addition to these easily anticipated costs, there are also hidden expenses. Those business cards, envelopes, and marketing materials with your address on them? They need to be replaced now!

Valuable Office Decorations

“Valuable office decorations?” you ask. Yes: My precious bobblehead collection! Time that was otherwise billable was spent repackaging each bobblehead in its original packaging for hand-transport to my new office.

To my readers who have survived an office relocation, what tips can you offer those of us who are in the midst of a relocation or who may experience one in the future?