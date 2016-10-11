Siskind returns to Md., good standing with the Bar

Although he has no intention of returning to practice law in Maryland, William Siskind — who was admitted to the Maryland Bar in 1948 — was reinstated and sworn in before the Court of Appeals last week following a disbarment that he described as a “misunderstanding” stemming from his decision to exercise attorney-client privilege in regard to questions about a client.

Siskind, now 92 and residing in West Palm Beach, Florida, recently recounted the highlights of his eventful career in Baltimore, which spanned the legal, hospitality and construction industries.

A Harvard Law School graduate who worked as a prosecutor for the Baltimore City State’s Attorney’s Office and later in private practice, Siskind was also heavily involved in the development of major real estate projects in Baltimore, including the cancer center at Johns Hopkins Hospital and the Hilton Hotel.

That’s just the beginning, however: Siskind also worked closely with former King Fahd of Saudi Arabia on construction projects in that country; served as a lieutenant in the U.S. Navy for three years; trained Bengal and Siberian tigers for an animal illusion show he produced (under the tutelage of Siegfried Fischbacher, of Siegfried & Roy fame) at the Jaragua Hotel & Casino, a hotel he built and developed with a partner in the Dominican Republic; and is a pilot who holds an Airline Transport Pilot certificate — the highest level of airline pilot license.