Quantcast
Don't Miss

REAL ESTATE INSIDER

Baltimore metro office market posts solid gains

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 12, 2016

The Baltimore metro area office market continued its streak of strong performances through the third quarter, according to recently released reports. Strong economic growth in the area, according to a Delta Associates report, propelled the solid showing. The metro area added 33,100 jobs in the 12 months leading up to July of this year. Even better ...
To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo