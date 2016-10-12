Quantcast
Catholic Charities of Baltimore to host poverty, social justice forum

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2016

Catholic Charities of Baltimore will host a forum on poverty and the need for a response that is grounded in social justice Oct. 26 at 7 p.m. at Loyola University Maryland's McGuire Hall. The event is part of the commemoration of the 35th anniversary of Our Daily Bread Employment Center in Baltimore. Dr. Kathryn Edin and Sr. Patricia Chappell, SNDdeN, will offer keynote addresses and other guests will ...

