Del. manufacturer expands, plans 126 new jobs for Md.

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2016

Crystal Steel Fabricators, a family-owned structural steel fabricator headquartered in Delmar, Delaware, is opening a new manufacturing facility in Caroline County and creating 126 new jobs over the next two years. The company recently acquired the 100,000 square-foot former ES Steel building in the Frank Adams Industrial Park in Federalsburg. This is the first Maryland ...

