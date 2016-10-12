Frederick engineering company bought by Pa. firm

Share this: Email

Looking for an entry point into the growing markets of Maryland and northern Virginia, Pittsburgh-based CJL Engineering has acquired Frederick-based RHL Enginnering, company officials announced Wednesday. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. RHL Engineering, owned by Richard H. Lawson, P.E, will remain at its current location at 3 West Second St. in Frederick. All 10 staff ...