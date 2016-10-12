Quantcast
Don't Miss

HCBA, MSBA Young Lawyers sponsor ‘Wills for Heroes’ program

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2016

More than 50 first responders participated in Harford County's first "Wills for Heroes" program Oct. 8 at the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company. Sponsored by the Harford County Bar Foundation and Maryland State Bar Association's Young Lawyers Section, Wills for Heroes provides free wills, health care advanced directives and financial powers of attorney to first responders ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo