HCBA, MSBA Young Lawyers sponsor ‘Wills for Heroes’ program

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



More than 50 first responders participated in Harford County's first "Wills for Heroes" program Oct. 8 at the Bel Air Volunteer Fire Company. Sponsored by the Harford County Bar Foundation and Maryland State Bar Association's Young Lawyers Section, Wills for Heroes provides free wills, health care advanced directives and financial powers of attorney to first responders ...