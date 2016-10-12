Quantcast
HealthWell Foundation opens new fund

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2016

The HealthWell Foundation, a Germantown-based independent nonprofit that provides a financial lifeline for inadequately insured Americans, announced Wednesday it opened a new fund to provide assistance to patients who are at-risk of, or infected with, potentially life-threatening fungal infections, specifically Aspergillosis and Candidiasis. Through the fund, HealthWell will provide up to $3,000 in copayment assistance to eligible patients ...

