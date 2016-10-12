Quantcast
Law Digest — Oct. 13, 2016 — Maryland Court of Appeals and Court of Special Appeals

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2016

Court of Appeals Professional Responsibility, Disbarment: The Court of Appeals entered an order disbarring a Maryland attorney who failed to competently and diligently represent two clients, made misrepresentations to these clients regarding the status of their cases, and failed to return their unearned fees, and who engaged intentionally dishonest conduct by submitting falsified evidence to Bar ...

