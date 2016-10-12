Quantcast
Don't Miss

Leggett rules out 4th term as Montgomery County executive

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Bill Turque October 12, 2016

Montgomery County Executive Isiah Leggett, the son of a sawmill laborer who rose from the Jim Crow South to become a Howard University law professor and chairman of the Maryland Democratic Party, said Tuesday he will not seek a fourth term. "I don't want to use the word retire, but I'm not running," said Leggett, 71, ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo