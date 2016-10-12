Quantcast
Don't Miss

Magazine names Walker & Dunlop a Great Place to Work

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2016

Bethesda-based commercial real estate finance company Walker & Dunlop Inc. announced Wednesday that it was ranked one of the best workplaces in the United States in Fortune magazine'sGreat Place to Work 2016 Best Small & Medium Workplaces list. This is the fourth time in five years that Walker & Dunlop has received this recognition. "Walker & Dunlop is thrilled to ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo