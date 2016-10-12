Quantcast
These ‘Beta Buttons’ can only be found at Marriott’s hotel incubator

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor October 12, 2016

Bethesda-based Marriott International Inc.'s flagship brand, Marriott Hotels, is using a new device to solicit feedback from its customers at what it calls the world's first hotel innovation incubator in Charlotte, North Carolina. The M Beta at Charlotte Marriott City Center gets part of  its name from pre-release testing in software development. Marriott intends to use the hotel for rapid ...

