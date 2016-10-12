Eatery’s foundation gives equipment grants to Md. fire companies

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



The Florida-based Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation, the nonprofit of Firehouse Subs, is set to mark more than $50,000 in equipment grants to Maryland fire companies at local Firehouse Subs franchise restaurants on Friday. Westminster Fire Engine & Hose Co. No. 1 received an all-terrain vehicle with skid unit worth $28,429, which will let firefighters work in areas impassable by other emergency ...