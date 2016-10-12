Quantcast
Md. Gov. Hogan announces a new chief of staff

By: Jason Whong Daily Record Digital Editor October 12, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan has named a new chief of staff. Hogan said Tuesday that Sam Maholtra will become his new chief of staff on Oct. 26. Maholtra, who is head of the Maryland Department of Human Resources, will replace Craig Williams. The governor's office says Williams has accepted a senior level position at Johns Hopkins University. Gregory ...

