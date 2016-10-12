Quantcast
Maryland county prosecutor’s indecent exposure trial delayed

By: Associated Press October 12, 2016

OCEAN CITY — The trial against a Maryland county prosecutor charged with indecent exposure and disorderly conduct has been postponed. WMDT-TV reports that Cecil County State's Attorney Edward Rollins was initially due in court Tuesday on the charges stemming from his arrest in Ocean City in June. Police said officers responded to a report of a ...

