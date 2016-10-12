Quantcast
Don't Miss

Troopers investigate death of inmate at Md. prison

By: Associated Press October 12, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — Maryland State Police are investigating the apparent slaying of an inmate at a prison in Hagerstown. The agency said in a news release that 26-year-old Benjamin Hall was found dead on the floor of his cell at the Maryland Correctional Institute about 11 p.m. Monday. Troopers say Hall, who was serving a 7-year sentence for ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo