To start after Labor Day, Md. schools must hold public meeting

By: Associated Press October 12, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — Gov. Larry Hogan has revised an executive order on requiring public schools to start after Labor Day. The revised order issued Tuesday adds details on how schools can apply for waivers. It also requires local school boards to hold a public meeting where the waiver application is considered and approved. The governor's initial order allowed for ...

