Md. first lady to attend women’s business workshop

By: Daily Record Staff October 12, 2016

Maryland first lady Yumi Hogan will make an appearance at Ready, Set, GROW!, a workshop to celebrate National Women’s Small Business Month. The workshop, hosted by the Governor’s Office of Minority Affairs, is scheduled for Oct. 18 at 10 a.m. at the Maryland Aviation Administration MAC Building, 7001 Aviation Blvd., in Glen Burnie. The event is a ...

