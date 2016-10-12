Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. high court weighs burden of proof in defamation claims

By: Steve Lash Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 12, 2016

Individuals alleging to have been defamed in an internal state investigation must prove their claim by “clear and convincing evidence” so as not to discourage those who have information for investigators from coming forward, an attorney for Maryland told the state’s top court Tuesday.

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo