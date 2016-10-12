Quantcast
Properties to watch in Maryland

Ridgely’s Delight property ripe for redevelopment opportunity

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 12, 2016

The structures on this Ridgely’s Delight property leave a lot to be desired, but the land itself offers and excellent redevelopment opportunity. “It’s vacant and in terrible condition. It needs a complete renovation,” Ben Frederick III, of Ben Frederick Realty Inc., said. But the combined properties at 733 W. Pratt St., 737 W. Pratt St. and 207 ...
