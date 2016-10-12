Quantcast
Under Armour wins SBA award

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer October 12, 2016

On track to become a $7.5 billion company by 2018, Under Armour Inc. got its start with a loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration and reported $17,000 in sales in its first year. The SBA is recognizing how far the Baltimore sports brand has come by presenting Under Armour and CEO Kevin Plank with the ...

