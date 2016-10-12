Quantcast
Weekend work will affect all 6 Metrorail lines

By: Associated Press October 12, 2016

WASHINGTON — Metro says weekend work will impact rail service on all six of its lines. Metro says that from 7 a.m. Saturday through closing on Sunday, free shuttle buses will replace trains between Vienna and West Falls church on the orange line. Metro says trains will run every 20 minutes on the silver line, which will ...

