Ali von Paris | Route One Apparel

Ali von Paris, owner and founder of Route One Apparel, was recently honored with the “Outstanding Young Alumnus Award” at a Sept. 30 gala hosted by the University of Maryland Alumni Association. The awards gala is held annually to honor alumni who have risen to the highest levels of public service, launched successful companies and made groundbreaking discoveries. The Outstanding Young Alumnus Award recognizes an alumna or alumnus not older than 35, who completed his or her undergraduate degree within the last 10 years, and who has distinguished him- or herself personally and professionally. Von Paris, who graduated from University of Maryland in 2012, was recognized for the success of Route One Apparel, the area’s original online source for trendy and affordable Maryland pride apparel and accessories. Ali founded the company in 2010 while still a student at University of Maryland.

