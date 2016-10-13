Quantcast
Amazon hiring 3,000 seasonal workers in Maryland

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer October 13, 2016

Amazon is hiring more than 3,000 seasonal workers in Maryland for its Baltimore and Rockville locations, the company announced Wednesday. The hiring is part of a national push to hire 120,000 people for seasonal positions in Amazon's fulfillment centers, sortation centers and customer service sites across the country this holiday season. Last year, more than 14,000 ...

