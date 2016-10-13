Quantcast
Atlantic Forest Products signs Tradepoint Atlantic lease

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 13, 2016

Tradepoint Atlantic in Sparrows Point has signed a deal bringing Atlantic Forest Products to the massive multimodal logistics and distribution hub. Atlantic Forest Products will lease two storage buildings that total 160,000 square feet on 16 acres that will be used for staging products, according to a news release from Baltimore County Executive Kevin Kamenetz’s office. ...

