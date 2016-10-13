Quantcast
Baltimore County Circuit Court evacuated after gas main break

By: Associated Press October 13, 2016

Authorities in Baltimore County are evacuating the circuit court in Towson after a nearby gas main break. County public safety officials said in a statement that crews working on Chesapeake Avenue cut a gas main around 10 a.m. Thursday. Officials say Bosley Avenue is closed between Towsontowne Boulevard and Pennsylvania Avenue. The Baltimore County Circuit Court ...

