Carol Beatty, Dee Anna Sobczak and Keith D. Persinger | Maryland 529

Carol Beatty has been named secretary of the board and Dee Anna Sobczak and Keith D. Persinger as public members of the board of Maryland 529, a college savings program. Maryland 529 offers two affordable and flexible 529 plans to help families save for the future cost of college. The Maryland College Investment Plan allows families to save as little as $25 per month and is managed by T. Rowe Price. The Maryland Prepaid College Trust allows families to save for tomorrow’s tuition at today’s prices for as little as a semester of college.

