Eliza Graham, Stacey Hampton and Marianne Mattran | NAMI Metro Baltimore

Eliza Graham, the chief impact officer at SHIFT; Stacey Hampton, the licensing and compliance manager for the treatment foster care program at The Children’s Guild; and Marianne Mattran, the co-founder of Foundry Wealth Advisors, have been named to the board of directors with The National Alliance on Mental Illness Metropolitan Baltimore.

Graham is an award-winning marketing and promotions strategist with experience in community relations, media and product development.

Hampton’s work with youth who have experienced complex traumas and mental illness fuels her passion to work with the mental health community.

Mattran helps clients navigate the complexities of financial planning through customized and thoughtful solutions and strategies designed to help them wisely manage, grow, protect and transfer their wealth.

