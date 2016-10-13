Goldman Sachs launches personal loan service

Share this: Email

NEW YORK — Goldman Sachs unveiled a long-awaited online consumer lending service Thursday, the investment bank's latest push to retail banking. Eligible customers will be able borrow up to $30,000 as fixed-rate, no-fee, unsecured personal loans, with terms from two to six years. The service will be called Marcus, after one of the firm's founders, Marcus ...