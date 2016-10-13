Quantcast
Don't Miss

Hogan to boost House challenger Hoeber in 3-day western Md. trip

By: Associated Press October 13, 2016

HAGERSTOWN — Gov. Larry Hogan is starting a three-day swing through western Maryland a few weeks before Election Day. His schedule includes breakfast Thursday in Hagerstown with Republican congressional candidate Amie Hoeber, followed by a cabinet meeting at the downtown Maryland Theatre. Hoeber's bid to unseat Rep. John Delaney is considered the most competitive House race among ...

