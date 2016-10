Jennifer Bowman and Nicole Rush have joined the law firm of Turnbull, Nicholson & Sanders P.A. as associate attorneys.

Bowman will focus on family law. She was previously law clerk to the Honorable Judges Anne Brobst, John G. Turnbull and John J. Nagle III.

Rush will also focus on family law. She was previously law clerk to the Hon. Kathleen G. Cox.

