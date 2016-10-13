Quantcast
Judge has questions as Mosby seeks dismissal of Freddie Gray officers’ civil suits

By: Heather Cobun Daily Record Legal Affairs Writer October 13, 2016

A federal judge asked attorneys for the police officers suing Baltimore City State's Attorney Marilyn J. Mosby in civil court to “address some difficult questions” Thursday at a hearing on motions to dismiss the lawsuits. The officers allege Mosby violated their constitutional rights by arresting them without probable cause and presenting false or misleading information in ...

