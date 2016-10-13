Baltimore’s police union suggests these fixes after DOJ report

Quantcast
By: Associated Press October 13, 2016

The Baltimore police union released its own suggested fixes on Thursday after a scathing Department of Justice report found officers have used excessive force, made unwarranted arrests and systematically discriminated against African Americans. The police union's recommendations include overhauling training curriculum, clarifying policies and procedures, and streamlining use of force standards for all units across the ...

