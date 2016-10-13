Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. firm taking preorders for this $750,000 electric muscle car

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2016

Rockville-based Genovation Inc. has begun accepting pre-orders for the its $750,000 Genovation Extreme Electric car, which holds the world record for the fastest street-legal all-electric vehicle at 205.6 mph. Only 75 of the cars, called the GXE and converted from a seventh-generation Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport, will be made. The car handles like a performance vehicle and has a range ...

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo