Md. firm taking preorders for this $750,000 electric muscle car

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Rockville-based Genovation Inc. has begun accepting pre-orders for the its $750,000 Genovation Extreme Electric car, which holds the world record for the fastest street-legal all-electric vehicle at 205.6 mph. Only 75 of the cars, called the GXE and converted from a seventh-generation Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport, will be made. The car handles like a performance vehicle and has a range ...