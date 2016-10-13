Montgomery County may divest $65 million in fossil-fuel stock

Share this: Email

Montgomery County's employee pension fund would be ordered to divest an estimated $65 million in stock that it holds in fossil-fuel companies under legislation proposed by County Council members Roger Berliner and Nancy Navarro. The holdings represent a tiny fraction of the county's $4 billion investment portfolio. But Berliner, D-Potomac-Bethesda, and Navarro, D-Mid-County, contend that the ...