Quantcast
Don't Miss

Montgomery County may divest $65 million in fossil-fuel stock

By: The Washington Post News Service & Syndicate Bill Turque October 13, 2016

Montgomery County's employee pension fund would be ordered to divest an estimated $65 million in stock that it holds in fossil-fuel companies under legislation proposed by County Council members Roger Berliner and Nancy Navarro. The holdings represent a tiny fraction of the county's $4 billion investment portfolio. But Berliner, D-Potomac-Bethesda, and Navarro, D-Mid-County, contend that the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo