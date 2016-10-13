Quantcast
Md. job fair scheduled for Tuesday

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2016

Coast-to-Coast Career Fairs will host a job fair Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Towson University Marriott Conference Hotel, 10 Burke Ave., in Towson. More than 700 jobs will be available in the fields of sales, marketing, law enforcement, customer service, administrative, accounting, financial services, banking, retail, insurance and more. Job seekers are encouraged ...

