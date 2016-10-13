Quantcast
Don't Miss

Md. school construction panel target of reformers

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 13, 2016

ANNAPOLIS — The state's current system for approving school construction spending needs an overhaul, according to members of a commission tasked with developing recommendations to improve school construction. "If you plateau, you’re dead," said 21st Century Schools Commission Chairman Martin Knott. "And I think that what certainly I am seeing and what members of the commission are ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo