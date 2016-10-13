Quantcast
Md. to get 175 relocated Verizon jobs

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2016

NEW YORK — Verizon will relocate 175 jobs to its customer service facility in Hanover from Huntsville, Alabama as part of a consolidation of its call centers that will affect 3,200 workers nationwide. The company said Thursday the moves will affect workers near Rochester, New York and New York City; Bangor, Maine; Lincoln, Nebraska; Wallingford and ...

