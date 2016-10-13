Quantcast
Don't Miss

Mistrial exposes prosecutors’ challenges in trying police

By: Associated Press October 13, 2016

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The hung jury in the murder trial against two former Albuquerque police officers underscores the difficulty prosecutors often face in landing convictions against law enforcement in deadly shootings, as they contend with concerns over the handling of evidence and cooperation of department witnesses. The final hurdle for prosecutors often comes at trial as ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo