Quantcast
Don't Miss

New condo sales slump continues in Baltimore area

But resales of existing units strong

By: Adam Bednar Daily Record Business Writer October 13, 2016

The condominium market in the Baltimore metro area is fragmented and posting significantly different result in various submarkets among property types. A recent report on the Baltimore area condominium market’s third-quarter performance, by Delta Associates, found that new condo sales in the city are being held back by a lack of new product. But condos in ...

Tagged with:

To purchase a reprint of this article, contact reprints@thedailyrecord.com.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo