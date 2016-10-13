Quantcast
Rebecca Snyder: Strengthen light in Maryland

By: Commentary: Rebecca Snyder October 13, 2016

Maryland’s citizens have the right to know how government transacts business on their behalf. To help set this culture of openness, Maryland legislators created the Public Information Act in 1970, followed by the Open Meetings Act in 1977. There are two volunteer boards that provide an outlet for citizen complaints relating to these acts and serve ...
