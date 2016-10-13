Quantcast
Richard Wolf | Gross, Mendelsohn & Associates

By: Daily Record Staff October 13, 2016

Wolf, Richard GROSS MENDELSOHN & ASSOCIATESGross, Mendelsohn & Associates, P.A. announced that Richard Wolf, CPA, CGMA, CFE has earned the Certified Valuation Analyst designation. Wolf is a principal in the firm’s forensic & litigation support group and provides forensic accounting and fraud investigation services to clients throughout the mid-Atlantic region. He is a graduate of Emory University, Goizueta Business School and has more than 19 years of public accounting experience.

