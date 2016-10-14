Quantcast
ASHLEY NICHOLLE GORDON v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2016

Criminal law -- Sufficiency of the evidence -- Theft of property between $1,000 and $10,000 A jury, sitting in the Circuit Court for Prince George=s County convicted Ashley Nicholle Gordon, appellant, of theft of property with a value of between $1,000 and $10,000, and of conspiracy to commit that crime. After merging the latter conviction into ...

