Baltimore County wants more science in midge control plan

By: Bryan P. Sears Daily Record Government Reporter October 14, 2016

Baltimore County officials say they need more information before agreeing to split the cost of spraying to eliminate clouds of winged-pests that plague businesses and residents along Back River. The letter, written by Vincent J. Gardina, director of the county Department of Environmental Protection and Sustainability, questions the state's proposal and says it ignores mitigation plans ...

