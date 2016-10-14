Quantcast
Mental health in the workplace summit set at Hopkins Bloomberg

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2016

The Luv u Project, a Potomac-based nonprofit dedicated to advancing mental health, is partnering with Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health to hold a summit about mental health in the workplace. The free event is set for 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 20 at the school's Feinstone Hall, 615 N. Wolfe Street, Baltimore. More workers are absent from work due ...

