Bryn Mawr School names new headmistress

By: Anamika Roy Business Writer October 14, 2016

The Bryn Mawr School Board of Trustees has unanimously appointed Sue Sadler to serve as the 10th headmistress of The Bryn Mawr School, effective July 1. She will succeed Maureen E. Walsh, who has been headmistress since 2002. Sadler comes to Bryn Mawr from Hathaway Brown, an all-girls school in Shaker Heights, Ohio. Since 1987, she’s served ...

