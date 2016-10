Long & Foster Real Estate welcomes Caitlyn Land to its Frederick office. Land has joined Team Reeder of Long & Foster Real Estate and will specialize in working with homebuyers and sellers. Land is a longtime resident of Frederick and holds strong ties to the community.

Information in Movers and Shakers is provided by the submitter. To submit a Movers and Shakers item, visit http://thedailyrecord.com/movers/.