Quantcast
Don't Miss

CARROLL VAUGHN v. STATE OF MARYLAND

By: Daily Record Staff October 14, 2016

Criminal procedure -- Motion to suppress evidence -- Arrest without probable cause Convicted by a jury, in the Circuit Court for Prince George’s County, of seconddegree assault, carrying a handgun, and reckless endangerment, Carroll Vaughn, appellant, contends that the trial court erred in denying his motion to suppress because, both the victim’s out-of-court identification of him ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2016 Maryland Daily Record | 200 St. Paul Place, Suite 2480, Baltimore, MD 21202 | (443) 524-8100 bridge tower media logo